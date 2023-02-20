© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - February 18, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan is seen performing onstage at the Rhythm and Blues Foundation Benefit in Austin, Texas, in this 1988 photo.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 18, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Corky Siegel, Big Bill Broonzy, Muddy Walters, Bob Dylan, Mose Allison, Canned Heat, G. Love & The Special Sauce, Arthur Gunter, Seth Walker, PG&E, Merle Travis & Joe Mavis, Rev. Gary Davis, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Merle & Doc Watson, Led Zeppelin, Odin Spann, Bonnie Lee, Catfish Keith, Mayer Hawthorne, Al King, Cephas & Wiggins, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
