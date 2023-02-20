WPSU Blues Archive - February 18, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 18, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Corky Siegel, Big Bill Broonzy, Muddy Walters, Bob Dylan, Mose Allison, Canned Heat, G. Love & The Special Sauce, Arthur Gunter, Seth Walker, PG&E, Merle Travis & Joe Mavis, Rev. Gary Davis, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Merle & Doc Watson, Led Zeppelin, Odin Spann, Bonnie Lee, Catfish Keith, Mayer Hawthorne, Al King, Cephas & Wiggins, and more.