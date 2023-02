WPSU Jazz Archive - February 17, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 17, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast incudes features tracks from Antônio Valdetaro, Ella Fitzgerald, Brad Mehldau, Frank Sinatra, Gary Burton & Paul Bley, Samara Joy, Paul Desmond & Gerry Mulligan, Maynard Ferguson, Mark O'Connor's Hot Swing Trio, Cleo Laine, Coleman Hawkins, Dave Grusin, Oscar Peterson Trio with Clark Terry, The Dave Brubeck Quartet with Paul Desmond, Rachael & Vilray, Louis Armstrong & All His Stars, Milt Jackson & Etta Jones, John Pizzarelli, and more.