An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 11, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Vivian Vance Kelly, Hazmat Modine, The Black Keys, Dave Von Rank, Blind Boy Fuller, Mavis Staples, Rev. Gary Davis, Bob Dylan & The Band, Willie Dixon, Frank Zappa, Laura Smith, Sleepy John Estes, Willie Clark, Taj Mahal, Jack Johnson, Howlin’ Wolf, and more.