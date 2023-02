An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 10, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from Rosemary Clooney, Astral Project, Joe Ford, Sidney Bechet, Joey DeFrancesco, Count Basie Orchestra with New York Voices, Hank Crawford, Roy Hargrove, Sonny Rollins, Carlos Patato Valdes, Paul Seaforth, Oscar Peterson and Benny Green, Dan McMillan Jazz Orchestra, Billie Holiday, Stan Getz and JJ Johnson, and more.