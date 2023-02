An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 4 , 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Brownie McGhee, North Mississippi Allstars, Guitar Junior, Doc Watson, The Bad Shepherds, David Bromberg Quarter, T. Bone Walker, The Felice Brothers, The Levon Helm Band, Bob Dylan, Luke Jordan, Mississippi John Hurt, John Lee Hooker, Wes Montgomery, Eric Bibb, Catfish Keith, Robert Lockwood Jr., and more.