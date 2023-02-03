WPSU Jazz Archive - February 3, 2023

An encore performance from WPSU's Jazz@ThePalmer series featuring The Eddie Severn Quartet, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in July 2016.

The musicians in the group include:

Eddie Severn on trumpet and flugelhorn

Kirk Reese on keyboard

Peter Paulson on bass

Phil Haynes on drums

This concert was supported in part by The Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art and Fred and Judy Sears.

It was recorded and produced for radio by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.