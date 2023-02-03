© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - February 3, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Eddie Sevren Quartet in performance in July 2016 at the Lipcon Auditorium in the Palmer Museum of Art on the University Park Campus of Penn State.

An encore performance from WPSU's Jazz@ThePalmer series featuring The Eddie Severn Quartet, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in July 2016.

The musicians in the group include:

Eddie Severn on trumpet and flugelhorn
Kirk Reese on keyboard
Peter Paulson on bass
Phil Haynes on drums

This concert was supported in part by The Friends of the Palmer Museum of Art and Fred and Judy Sears.

It was recorded and produced for radio by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
