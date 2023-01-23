WPSU Blues Archive - January 21, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 21, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Skip James, G. Love & The Special Sauce, Nina Simone, Josh Ritter, Leon Redbone, Ray Charles, Taj Mahal, John Lee Hooker, Doc Watson Buckka White, Albert King, Otis Spann, Canned Heat, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Steve Miller Band, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder, The Black Keys, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Elmore James, and more.