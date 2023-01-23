© 2023 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - January 21, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
n870zr32k_files_692b0a7a-ec98-429f-8b28-b988560b6941.jpg
Public Domain
/
University of Houston/Digital Collections
Peacock Records publicity photo of The Dixie Hummingbirds circa 1950. Inscription on front: "Howard Carroll, Ira Tucker, James Davis, James Walker, Willie Bobo, Beachy Thompson."

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 21, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Skip James, G. Love & The Special Sauce, Nina Simone, Josh Ritter, Leon Redbone, Ray Charles, Taj Mahal, John Lee Hooker, Doc Watson Buckka White, Albert King, Otis Spann, Canned Heat, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Steve Miller Band, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder, The Black Keys, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Elmore James, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
Related Content
Load More