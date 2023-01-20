WPSU Jazz Archive - January 20, 2023
An archive recording for the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on January 20, 2023. The broadcast is part of WPSU’s Jazz@ThePalmer series and features two Penn State student jazz combos — George’s Dilemma in the opening set, followed by Early Bird Special in the closing set.
Support for concert comes from Tire Town Auto Service and Fred and Judy Sears. The event was recorded and engineered by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from The Palmer Museum.
Musicians in George’s Dilemma include:
Thomas Vosburgh on trumpet
Mack Jensen on alto sax
J.T. Hoffman on tenor sax
Steven Lieb on piano
Sebastian Goodrich on drums
Mike Tanksley on bass.
Early Bird Special includes:
Alex Mann on tenor sax
Pat Fair on alto sax
Matt Bresloff on bass
Nate Lisbon on piano
John DiPrima on trumpet
Trevor Roston on drums.