Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - January 20, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
90 copy.jpg

An archive recording for the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on January 20, 2023. The broadcast is part of WPSU’s Jazz@ThePalmer series and features two Penn State student jazz combos — George’s Dilemma in the opening set, followed by Early Bird Special in the closing set.

Support for concert comes from Tire Town Auto Service and Fred and Judy Sears. The event was recorded and engineered by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from The Palmer Museum.

Musicians in George’s Dilemma include:
Thomas Vosburgh on trumpet
Mack Jensen on alto sax
J.T. Hoffman on tenor sax
Steven Lieb on piano
Sebastian Goodrich on drums
Mike Tanksley on bass.

Early Bird Special includes:
Alex Mann on tenor sax
Pat Fair on alto sax
Matt Bresloff on bass
Nate Lisbon on piano
John DiPrima on trumpet
Trevor Roston on drums.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
