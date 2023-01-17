WPSU Blues Archive - January 14, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 14, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Al King, The Morning 40 Federation, Rev. Gary Davis, The Black Keys, Ken’ Mo’, The Uppity Blues Women, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Alabama Shakes, Hot Tuna, The Allman Brothers, Etta James, Otis Taylor, Ray Charles & Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins, Steve Miller Band, Elvin Bishop, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Gary U.S. Bonds, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Lead Belly and more.