Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - January 14, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 14, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Gary U.S. Bonds
Stephen Cherni / AP
/
Invision
Gary U.S. Bonds performs at the 6th Annual Little Kids Rock benefit presented by Guitar Center at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, Oct 23, 2014 in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 14, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Al King, The Morning 40 Federation, Rev. Gary Davis, The Black Keys, Ken’ Mo’, The Uppity Blues Women, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Alabama Shakes, Hot Tuna, The Allman Brothers, Etta James, Otis Taylor, Ray Charles & Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins, Steve Miller Band, Elvin Bishop, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Gary U.S. Bonds, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Lead Belly and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
