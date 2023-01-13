© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Show - January 13, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published January 13, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 13, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast incudes features tracks from Tony Bennett & Carrie Underwood, Ray Brown Trio with Kenny Burrell, Paul Desmond, Norah Jones, Nicholas Payton, Nat King Cole Trio, Mulgrew Miller, Melissa Morgan, Lionel Hampton & His Orchestra, Rachael & Vilray, Jon Batiste, Joe Pass and John Pisano, John Coltrane, Annie Ross, Ben Webster, Count Basie, Diana Krall, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Zoot Sims, Paquito D’Rivera, Jane Stuart, Oscar Peterson Trio, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
