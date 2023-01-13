WPSU Jazz Show - January 13, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 13, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast incudes features tracks from Tony Bennett & Carrie Underwood, Ray Brown Trio with Kenny Burrell, Paul Desmond, Norah Jones, Nicholas Payton, Nat King Cole Trio, Mulgrew Miller, Melissa Morgan, Lionel Hampton & His Orchestra, Rachael & Vilray, Jon Batiste, Joe Pass and John Pisano, John Coltrane, Annie Ross, Ben Webster, Count Basie, Diana Krall, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Zoot Sims, Paquito D’Rivera, Jane Stuart, Oscar Peterson Trio, and more.