WPSU Blues Archive - January 7, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 7, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Bare Bones, Rev. Utah Smith, Cody ChesniTT, The Black Keys, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Eric Clapton, Catfish Keith, Chris Smithers, Van Morrison, Roy Bookbinder, Mississippi John Hurt, Green Mountain Blues, Mississippi Marvel, The Journeymen, Fury Lewis, Izzy & Chris, Roosevelt Sykes, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Soggy Bottom Boys, and more.