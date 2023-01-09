© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - January 7, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 7, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Elvin Bishop
Mark Duncan /
/
AP
Elvin Bishop and The Paul Butterfield Blues Band perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, April 18, 2015.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 7, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Bare Bones, Rev. Utah Smith, Cody ChesniTT, The Black Keys, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Eric Clapton, Catfish Keith, Chris Smithers, Van Morrison, Roy Bookbinder, Mississippi John Hurt, Green Mountain Blues, Mississippi Marvel, The Journeymen, Fury Lewis, Izzy & Chris, Roosevelt Sykes, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Soggy Bottom Boys, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
