Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - January 6, 2023

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Quincy Jones, Wallace Roney
Mark Von Holden/AP
/
Invision
Jimmy Heath (l.) and Wallace Roney perform at the 13th annual "A Great Night in Harlem" gala concert on Oct. 24, 2014, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 6, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from Poncho Sanchez, Wallace Roney, Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Marc Courtney Johnson & Dan Cray Trio, Benny Green & Russell Malone, Toots Thielemans with Shirley Horn Trio, Richie Beirach & George Coleman, Bebop & Beyond, Matthew Fogg & Nicole Hajj, Count Basie and His Orchestra, Herbie Hancock, Alan Feinberg, Ken Schaphorst Ensemble, Buddy Rich, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Amy Lorek
