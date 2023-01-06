WPSU Jazz Archive - January 6, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 6, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from Poncho Sanchez, Wallace Roney, Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Marc Courtney Johnson & Dan Cray Trio, Benny Green & Russell Malone, Toots Thielemans with Shirley Horn Trio, Richie Beirach & George Coleman, Bebop & Beyond, Matthew Fogg & Nicole Hajj, Count Basie and His Orchestra, Herbie Hancock, Alan Feinberg, Ken Schaphorst Ensemble, Buddy Rich, and more.