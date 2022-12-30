© 2022 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - 12/30/2022

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST
90-1.jpeg
WPSU
Arthur Goldstein Quartet in performance at the Palmer Museum of Art in September 2015

An archive recording for the WPSU Jazz show as aired on December 30, 2022. The recording features a Jazz@ThePalmer performance of the Arthur Goldstein Quartet, as performed in September 2015. The quartet features Kevin Lowe on drums, Chip Robinson on bass, Steve Bowman on saxophones, and Arthur Goldstein on keyboard.

Support for Jazz@ThePalmer comes from Fred and Judy Sears, and Tire Town Auto Service Centre in State College.

The concert was recorded by Craig Johnson who also produced the radio version. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer Museum of Art.

Arthur Goldstein was born in Pittsburgh and taught music history courses at Penn State University and piano at The Music Academy. He was also on the faculty of Bucknell University. His academic background included an MA degree in English Literature from the University of Pittsburgh and an MFA degree in composition from Penn State, with emphasis in piano. He studied jazz with Bill Dobbins at the Eastman School of Music and with Joe Lovano and Ken Werner at the Sandpoint Festival.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
