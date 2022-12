An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, December 10, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Uncle Tupelo, B.B. King, Arron Neville & John Lee Hooker, J.J. Cale, Willie Dixon, Jorma Kaukonen, The Black Belles, Guy Davis, Bobby Charles, Mississippi John Hurt, Dave Van Ronk, Leadbelly, Cody ChesnuTT, Etta Baker, Tom Waites, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Greg Brown, and more.