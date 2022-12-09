© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - 12/9/2022

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST
Rachael Price
Robert E. Klein/AP
/
Invision
Rachael Price performs at the Boch Center on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Boston.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 9, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast features an all-holiday music theme and features tracks from Count Basie, Rachael & Vilray, George Shearing Quintet, Joe Pass, Louis Armstrong & The Commanders, Mark O'Connor & Jane Monheit, Oscar Peterson, Chris Botti, Eartha Kitt, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Ray Brown Trio with Vanessa Rubin, Marcus Roberts, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Beegie Adair, Diana Krall, Ray Brown Trio, Robin Bullock, John Hicks, Nancy Wilson, The Manhattan Transfer, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
Related Content
Load More