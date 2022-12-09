WPSU Jazz Archive - 12/9/2022

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 9, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast features an all-holiday music theme and features tracks from Count Basie, Rachael & Vilray, George Shearing Quintet, Joe Pass, Louis Armstrong & The Commanders, Mark O'Connor & Jane Monheit, Oscar Peterson, Chris Botti, Eartha Kitt, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Ray Brown Trio with Vanessa Rubin, Marcus Roberts, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Beegie Adair, Diana Krall, Ray Brown Trio, Robin Bullock, John Hicks, Nancy Wilson, The Manhattan Transfer, and more.