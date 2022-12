An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Alabama Shakes, Sister Rosettta Tharpe, The Temptations, Sleepy John Estes, Mississippi Heat, Woody Guthrie, The Black Keys, Canned Heat, Ry Cooder, Little Walter, The Allman Brothers, Corky Siegel, J.J. Cale, Blind Willie McTell, Hazmat Modine, The Blues Brothers, and more.