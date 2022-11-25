© 2022 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - 11/25/22

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published November 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST
Greg Petersen
The Dan Yoder Quartet in a performance at the Palmer Museum of Art on the University Park campus of Penn State, August 2015.

An archive recording of a concert from WPSU’s Jazz@ThePalmer series as broadcast on November 25, 2022. Featuring The Dan Yoder Quartet, it was recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August 2015, and features Dan Yoder - saxophone; Mac Himes - guitar; Jim Robinson - bass; and Kevin Lowe - drums. 

This concert was supported in part by The Penn State Bookstore and Fred and Judy Sears.

Recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson, and the Palmer Museum of Art.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
