WPSU Jazz Archive - 11/25/22

An archive recording of a concert from WPSU’s Jazz@ThePalmer series as broadcast on November 25, 2022. Featuring The Dan Yoder Quartet, it was recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August 2015, and features Dan Yoder - saxophone; Mac Himes - guitar; Jim Robinson - bass; and Kevin Lowe - drums.

This concert was supported in part by The Penn State Bookstore and Fred and Judy Sears.

Recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson, and the Palmer Museum of Art.