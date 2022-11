An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on November 19, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson, Etta James, R.L. Burnside, Robert Johnson, Hazmat Modine, Doc Watson, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Corky Siegel, Cephas & Wiggins, Carol Fran, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, The Mississippi Moaner, Long John Baldly, Greg Brown, Albert King, Blind Wille McTell, B.B. King, and more.