An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on November 12, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Crescent City Gold, R.L. Burnside, Ry Cooder, Rev. Gary Davis, Shelia Wilcox, Robert Johnson, Diana Greenleaf & Blue Mercy Band, Levon Helm, Jimi Hendrix, Maria Mulduar, Taj Mahal, Rory Bookbinder, Professor Longhair, Bob Brozman, Buddy Guy, Leadbelly, Muddy Waters, The Willie Lomax Blues Revue, and more.