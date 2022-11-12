WPSU Jazz Archive - 11/11/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 11, 2022, and hosted by Tom Beebee. The show features a journey of jazz through the decades and includes tracks from Alberta Hunter with The Red Onion Jazz Babies, King Oliver Creole Jazz Band with Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, The Boswell Sisters, Jazz At The Philharmonic, Sun Ra, Tito Puente with Celia Cruz, Dizzy Gillespie, Dollar Brand Trio, Shelia Jordan, Gary Burton, Weather Report, Betty Carter, World Saxophone Quartet, M Bass Collective with Cassandra Wilson, Freddy Cole, Shirley Horn, Andrew Hill, Gregory Porter, and more.