An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on November 5, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Joe Louis Walker, Billie Holiday, Frank Zappa, Bob Dylan, Taj Mahal, Gil Scott-Heron, Jefferson Airplane, Tommy Johnson, The Bill Murray Experience, Buckwheat Zydeco, Doc & Merle Watson, Jimi Hendrix, Paul Butterfield Blues Bland, Kerry Lee & The Blue Devils, B.B. King, Keb’ Mo’, Leadbelly, Sunnyland Slim, The Black Keys, and more.