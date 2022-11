An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 4, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast features tracks from Al Grey, Anita O’Day, Cannonball Adderly, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Allen Toussaint, Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Miles Davis, Coleman Hawkins, Diana Krall, Earl Klugh, Ella Fitzgerald, Ellis Marsalis, Alvin Batiste, James Moody Jane Monheit, Baden Powell, Billie Holiday, Dee Daniels, and more.