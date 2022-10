An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on October 29, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Taj Mahal, The Rolling Stones, Buddy Holly, Dr. John, Grateful Dead, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Ry Cooder, The Staples Singers, Neil Young, Albert King, Lou Reed, Roy Book Binder, Movie Sidewalks, J.J. Cale, Doc Watson, Canned Heat, Delbert McClinton, and more.