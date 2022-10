An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 28, 2022, and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from Van Morrison with Georgie Fame, Jackie McClean, Howie Smith, Duck Baker, Arturo Sandoval, Bill Cunliffe, Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Peyton, Walter Davis, Jon Hendricks & The All-Stars, Hank Jones, James Williams, Keith Jarrett, Duke Ellington, and more.