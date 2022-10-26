© 2022 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - 10/22/22

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published October 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
Eric Clapton
Robb Cohen / AP
/
Invision
Eric Clapton Performs at Gas South Arena on Friday, September 23, 2021, in Atlanta.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on October 22, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Eric Clapton, The Missing Persons Soup Kitchen Gospel Quartet, Mer Tormé, Robert Johnson, Dave Van Ronk, Hound Dog Taylor & The House Rockers, Tampa Red, Doc & Merle Watson, T-Bone Walker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Koko Taylor, Rev. Horton Heat, Swamp Cabbage, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Four Blazes, Leo Kottke, Gil-Scott Heron, Beck, Mississippi John Hurt, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
