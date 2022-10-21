WPSU Jazz Archive - 10/21/22

An archive recording of a concert from WPSU’s Jazz @ the Palmer series as broadcast on October 21, 2022. The Teri Roiger Trio, was recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in July 2015, and features Teri Roiger - vocals; Wayne Hawkins - piano; and John Midigone - bass.

This concert was supported in part by The Penn State Bookstore and Fred and Judy Sears, and was produced in conjunction with the 2015 State College Jazz Fest.

Recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson, Catherine Dupuis, and the Palmer Museum of Art.

