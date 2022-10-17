WPSU Blues Archive - 10/15/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on October 15, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Alabama Shakes,Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Josh White, Rev. Gary Davis, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, The Johnny Otis Show, Mississippi John Hurt, Nina Simone, Doc & Merle Watson, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Bukka White, Jimi Hendrix, Muddy Waters, J.P. Jones, Otis Redding, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Merle Travis, Seasick Steve, Lead Belly, Robert Lowery, and more.