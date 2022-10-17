© 2022 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - 10/15/22

Published October 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
Doc Watson, right, and his son Merle brought their brand of country music out of the hollers of Deep Gap, N.C. during the folk revival of the 1960s, May 29, 1974 in Nashville. Doc, blind from birth, feels sight has little to do with communicating with an audience. Music, he explains gently, bridges all kinds of gaps.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on October 15, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Alabama Shakes,Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Josh White, Rev. Gary Davis, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, The Johnny Otis Show, Mississippi John Hurt, Nina Simone, Doc & Merle Watson, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Bukka White, Jimi Hendrix, Muddy Waters, J.P. Jones, Otis Redding, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Merle Travis, Seasick Steve, Lead Belly, Robert Lowery, and more.

