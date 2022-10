An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on October 8, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Mississippi John Hurt, B.B. King, The White Stripes, Bobby Blue Bland, The Beatles, James Cotton, Led Zeppelin, Canned Heat, J.J. Cale, Peggy Seeger, Al King, Parliament, John Lee Hooker, Willie Dixon, Dinah Washington, Big Bill Broonzy, Hamilton Lewis, Jimmy Witherspoon and more.