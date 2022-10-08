© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - 10/7/22

WPSU | By Tom Beebee
Published October 7, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
PUENTE
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
/
AP
Latin jazz musician Tito Puente and his all-star Latin jazz band entertain the crowd Aug. 14, 1990 after Puente was honored with a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 7, 2022, and hosted by Tom Beebee. The show includes tracks from The show features a tribute to latin jazz for Hispanic Heritage Month, and jazz derived from words. The show includes tracks from Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Alyn Shipton, George Lewis, Ken Colyer’s Jazzmen, Benny Waters, Miguel Zenón, James Moody, Chucho Valdés, Eliane Elias, Lester Young with Billie Holiday, Clifton Anderson, Arturo O’Farrill, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Tom Beebee
See stories by Tom Beebee
Related Content
Load More