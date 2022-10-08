WPSU Jazz Archive - 10/7/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 7, 2022, and hosted by Tom Beebee. The show includes tracks from The show features a tribute to latin jazz for Hispanic Heritage Month, and jazz derived from words. The show includes tracks from Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Alyn Shipton, George Lewis, Ken Colyer’s Jazzmen, Benny Waters, Miguel Zenón, James Moody, Chucho Valdés, Eliane Elias, Lester Young with Billie Holiday, Clifton Anderson, Arturo O’Farrill, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and more.