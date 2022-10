An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 30, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show includes tracks from Pharoah Sanders, Patricia Barber, Paquito D’Rivera, Oscar Peterson Trio, Milt Jackson, Samara Joy, Ray Brown, Louis Armstrong, Kenny Burrell, Joshua Redman, Jon Batiste & The Hot 8 Brass Band, Lake Street Dive, Peggy Lee, Mulgrew Miller, Miles Davis, LM Pagano, Herbie Mann & Phil Woods, and more.