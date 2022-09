An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on September 24, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Muddy Waters & The Band, Keb’ Mo’, Cody ChesnuTT, Rev. Gary Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Mississippi John Hurt, The Taj Mahal Trio, Rebirth Brass Band, The Beatles, Etta James, Bob Dylan, Leon Redbone, Rory Gallagher, Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa, Frank Zappa, Seth Walker, Tommy Johnson, Ry Cooder, Dan Auerbach, John Sebastian, and more.