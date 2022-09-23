WPSU Jazz Archive - 9/23/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 23, 2022, and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from Benjamin Herman, Bill Anschell, Blue Wisp Band, Andrew Cyrille Quintet, The Chenille Sisters & James Dapogny's Chicago Jazz Band, Bill Cunliffe, Jose Feliciano, King/Bluiett Trio, Horacio "Chivo” Borraro, Houston Person, New Orleans CAC Jazz Orchestra with George French, Germaine Bazzle, and Johnny Adams, George Shearing, The Jackie McLean Quintet, Maynard Ferguson, and more.