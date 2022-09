An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on September 17, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Taj Mahal, Memphis Slim, B.B. King, Otis Rush, North Mississippi All-Stars, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Canned Heat, Josh White, The Grateful Dead, T. Bone Walker, Sweet Honey In The Rock, Jimmy Rogers All Stars, Cephas & Wiggins, John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy, Chris Thomas King, Bukka White, Clifton Chenier, and more.