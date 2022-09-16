© 2022 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - 9/16/22

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published September 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
90.jpg
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
Penn State student group "Visa."

An archive edition of the WPSU Jazz show featuring the a live concert from WPSU’s Jazz @ the Palmer series. This broadcast features the Penn State student group “Visa” and was recorded live in the Lipcon Auditorium at the Palmer Museum of Art in October 2014. The musicians in the group are: Nate Lisbin - piano; Andy Narotsky - bass; Kyle Haunst - drums; Ryan Smith - trombone; and J.T. Hoffman - saxophone. The concert was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore.

Recorded and engineered by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer Museum.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
