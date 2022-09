An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on September 10, 2022 and hosted by Adam McMillen. The show features tracks from Valerie June, Cedric Burnside, Black Joe Louis and The Honey Bears, Bonnie Raitt, Jimmy Reid, Donny Hathaway, Charlie Parr, Skip James, Lazy Lester, Mark Knoffler, Earl Saint Claire, Bob Dylan, Chuck E. Weiss, Magic Sam, Sam Cooke, Prince, Cyril Neville, John Lee Hooker, and more.