An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on September 3, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Henry Butler, Jackson Browne, Elvis Presley, Rev. Gary Davis, Muddy Waters, Johnny Winter, The White Stripes, Taj Mahal, Buddy Guy, Doc & Merle Watson, Mississippi John Hurt, Rory Block, Keb’ Mo’, Guy Davis, Robert Johnson, Shel Silverstein, Ry Cooder, Elizabeth Cotton, Jimi Hendrix, Chris Smither, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and more.