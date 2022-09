An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 2, 2022, and hosted by Tom Beebee. The show includes tracks from Gerry Mulligan, Pepper Adams, Liz Wright, Bobby Sparks, Martin Wind Quartet, Esperanza Spaulding, Jack McDuff, Jimmy Smith, Terri Lynn Carrington, Simon Phillips, Jane Ira Bloom with Cleo Laine, Brad Mehldau, Kenny Dorham Septet, and more.