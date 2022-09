An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on August 27, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Little Feat, Keb' Mo’, Sam Cooke, Dr. John, Isis, Dread Zeppelin, Delany & Bonnie, Leo Kottke, Dave Van Rock, The Johnny Otis Show, Robert Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Widespread Panic, Michael Hurley, Hazmat Modine, Ann Peeples & Cyndy Lauper, Leadbelly, Gatemouth Brown, Mississippi John Hurt, and more.