WPSU Jazz Archive - 8/26/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on August 26, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show includes tracks from Gene Krupa and HIs Orchestra, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ellis Marsalis, Frank Sinatra, Jacques Loussier Trio, Miles Davis, Jane Stuart, Joe Pass, John Coltrane, Diana Krall, Sarah Vaughan, Ruby Braff & Scott Hamilton, Peter Delano, Peggy Lee, Matt Nelson Trio, Mark O'Connor's Hot Swing Trio, Maria Muldaur, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, and more.