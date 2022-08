An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on August 20, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from The North Mississippi Allstars, Howlin’ Wolf, Ry Cooder, Taj Mahal, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Afrissippi, Mose Allison, Eddi Reader, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gil Scott Heron, John Lee Hooker, Seasick Steve, Lefty Jones Band, Joe Willie Wilkins and His King Biscuit Boys, and more.