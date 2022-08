An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on August 19, 2022, and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from Garrison Fewell, Walter Booker Quintet, The Modern Jazz Quartet, Lou Donaldson, Reginald Robinson, Christian McBride, Danilo Perez, Bill Cunliffe, The Woody Herman Orchestra, Alan Broadbent, Houston Person, Art Pepper Quartet, George Shearing Trio, and more.