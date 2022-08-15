WPSU Blues Archive - 8/13/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on August 13, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Cody ChesnuTT, Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Johnny Cash, The Band with The Staples Singers, Big Momma Thornton, Alabama Shakes, Lead Belly, The Four Blazes, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Catfish Keith, Bobby Rush, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Elvin Bishop, Ray Charles, and more