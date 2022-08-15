© 2022 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - 8/13/22

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
Bobby Rush
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
Mississippi blues artist Bobby Rush, plays a short ditty on his harmonica for the Senate, after they presented him a resolution honoring his over 60 years as a performer at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on August 13, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Cody ChesnuTT, Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Johnny Cash, The Band with The Staples Singers, Big Momma Thornton, Alabama Shakes, Lead Belly, The Four Blazes, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Catfish Keith, Bobby Rush, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Elvin Bishop, Ray Charles, and more

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
