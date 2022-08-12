WPSU Jazz Archive - 8/12/22

An archive recording of a live Jazz@ThePalmer concert as aired on August 12, 2022 and recorded at The Palmer Museum on the University Park campus of Penn State. The concert was recorded in September 2014 and is made possible by the support of Fred and Judy Sears and The Penn State Bookstore. The concert features the Rick Hirsch Four: Rick Hirsch - saxophones; Mac Himes - guitar; Jeff Beck - bass; and Kevin Lowe - drums.

The concert was recorded and edited by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson and The Palmer Museum.