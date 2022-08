An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on August 6, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Mississippi John Hurt, Taj Mahal, Bob Brozman, Z Z Top, The Black Keys, Bob Dylan, J.J. Cale, Hazmat Modine, Ray Charles, Paul Simon, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Catfish Keith, David Bromberg, Bob Dylan & The Band, Etta James, Cephas & Wiggins, Charles Brown, Willie Doss, John Long, Rev. Gary Davis, and more.