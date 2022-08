An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on August 5, 2022, and hosted by Rana Glick. The show features tracks from Aunjanue Ellis, Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald, Jack Teagarden, Roy Eldrige & Oscar Peterson, Mavis Rivers & Red Norvo, Benny Goodman, Maiya Sykes, Buck Clayton, Bria Skonberg Swing Band, Miles Davis, Archie Shepp, Thelonious Monk, Brungardt Family, and more.