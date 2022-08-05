WPSU Blues Archive - 7/30/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on July 30, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from The North Mississippi Allstars, Ben Harper, John Lee Hooker, Larkin Poe, Little Walter, Oscar Issac & Marcus Mumford, Muddy Waters, Fleetwood Mac, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Cowboy Junkies, Bo Diddly, Larry Johnson, Lonnie Donnegan, Chet Atkins & Merle Travis, Hot Tuna, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Van Morrison, Jesse Fuller, Sister Sparrow, R.L. Burnside, and more.