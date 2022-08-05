© 2022 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - 7/30/22

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Van Morrison performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 28, 2019

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on July 30, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from The North Mississippi Allstars, Ben Harper, John Lee Hooker, Larkin Poe, Little Walter, Oscar Issac & Marcus Mumford, Muddy Waters, Fleetwood Mac, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Cowboy Junkies, Bo Diddly, Larry Johnson, Lonnie Donnegan, Chet Atkins & Merle Travis, Hot Tuna, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Van Morrison, Jesse Fuller, Sister Sparrow, R.L. Burnside, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
