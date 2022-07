WPSU Jazz Archive - 7/29/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 29, 2022, and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features tracks from Jerry Gonzalez, Queen Latifah, Art Pepper, Boz Scaggs, Brad Mehldau Trio, Cannonball Adderley, Sheryl Crow, Christian McBride, David Hazeltine, Bobby Blue Band, Eddie Henderson,Norah Jones, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Nicholas Payton, Silk Road Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens, Jon Batiste, John Coltrane, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, and more.