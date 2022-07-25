© 2022 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - 7/23/22

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Jorma_Kaukonen.jpeg
Luca Fiaccavento
/
Creative Commons
Jorma Kaulonen

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on July 23, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Corky Segal, The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, The Black Keys, Muddy Waters, Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Pacific Gas & Electric, Big Bill Broonzy, The Band, Etta James, Led Zeppelin, Rev. Gary Davis, Mississippi John Hurt, Bukka White, Jorma Kaukonen, Lindsay Alexander, Clothesline Revival, The White Stripes, Catfish Keith, Corey Harris, and more. Photo: Luca Fiaccavento License: Creative Commons: https://tinyurl.com/y3rkzcdz

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
