An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 22, 2022, and hosted by Amy Lorek. The show features tracks from Max Groove, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Stan Getz with Kenny Barron, Etta James, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Clifton Anderson, Rickey Kelly, Count Basie and his Orchestra, Geoff Keezer, Garrison Fewell & Laslo Gardony, Ruby Braff & Dick Hyman, Woody Herman, Clare Fischer, and more.