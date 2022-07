An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on July 16, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Big Bill Bronzy, Mose Allison, Ghost Town Blues Band, Dave Van Rock, The White Stripes, Gregg Allman, Alabama Shakes, Luther Allison, Blind Willie McTell, Nina Simone, Ry Cooder, Bob Brozman, Rev. Gary Davis, The Lovin’ Spoonful, Jimi Hendrix, Merle Travis, The Black Keys, Elvin Bishop, and more.